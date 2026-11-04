BET ON IT Knives Out for JD Vance as His 2028 Chances Tank The vice president faces a brutal reckoning.

JD Vance’s political ambitions took a hit just a day after Americans delivered a scathing rebuke of his boss.

Prediction markets have become skeptical of the 42-year-old vice president’s odds as MAGA successor after the GOP got clobbered in a stunning blue tsunami Tuesday night.

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Vance’s chances of becoming the 2028 Republican presidential nominee dropped by seven points on Kalshi the morning after the midterms, while his odds of becoming the president in 2028 fell by three percent on Polymarket.

Kalshi

On Kalshi, however, Vance remains the top bet for potential 2028 GOP presidential nominee at 31 percent, followed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 22 percent and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 18 percent, up by 18.5 points from Monday.

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On Polymarket, newly re-elected Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff was the top bet for president in 2028 at 18 percent, followed by Vance at 15 percent and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 13 percent.

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Early morning on Election Day, Kalshi forecast a 75 percent chance of a Democratic sweep while Polymarket put the odds at 76 percent.

Polymarket

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who previously predicted that Vance would not secure the GOP nomination in 2028, tore into Vance on Tuesday night for standing behind Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s vile attack ad against his Democratic foe Amy Acton.

“Vivek Ramaswamy will be forgotten. He is gonna be sent to the dustbin of history,” he said on ABC News. “But J.D. Vance is gonna be remembered, I think, from this campaign for more than anything else than that he stood by that ad. A man who wrote a book on Catholicism stood behind that ad. It’s a disgrace.”

As early as October, Christie said it was unlikely that Vance would clinch the Republican presidential nomination “because I think he is going to reek with the stink of Donald Trump.”

Vance, for his part, admitted in a candid assessment of the midterms that President Donald Trump’s war with Iran cost the Republican Party the election.

“Everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there,” he wrote on X. “To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country.”

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