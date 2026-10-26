‘IT’S INSULTING’ ‘Kardashians’ Stars Slammed for Wearing Dead Hollywood Icon’s Clothes Reality TV’s most infamous mother-daughter duo sparked controversy by wearing the legendary garment. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are being criticized for wearing a cloak belonging to late Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor.

On Oct. 24, Jenner attended the premiere of All’s Fair season 2 at the Rome Film Festival in Italy with the show’s cast, including her daughter, Kim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenner, one of the show’s executive producers, wore an archival Tiziani Roma velvet cloak with two diamond scorpions on the front and one on the hood, paired with white gloves.

Taylor wore it in 1969 at Princess Grace of Monaco’s Scorpio-themed 40th birthday party. Christie’s auctioned the outfit, which was custom-made for the Oscar-winning actress, in 2011 for $60,000.

Kris Jenner wore Elizabeth Taylor’s cloak at the premiere of the second season of “All’s Fair” at the Rome Film Festival. Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The 70-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch was soon criticized online for wearing the couture piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why can’t they just wear their own stuff instead of desecrating all the clothing items that real icons have actually worn,” one person commented on Instagram.

Elizabeth Taylor at Princess Grace’s 40th birthday party in 1969 at Hotel Hermitage in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

“They seriously have zero style and have to steal from the people who did and think it does them the same justice,” one commenter wrote under InStyle’s post about the outfit. “It’s insulting.”

Fans were not happy to see Kris Jenner wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s cloak. Instagram/ItGirl

Commenters called it a “crime” to compare Jenner to Taylor and labeled the Kardashian family’s liking to wearing late stars’ outfits “creepy.”

Kris Jenner at Rome Film Fest 2026 in Italy on October 24th, 2026. Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

“Please don’t p--- me off this early. First Marilyn’s dress, Jackie O’s watch, now this?” one person wrote.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s famous crystal-embellished dress, which she wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962, at the 2022 Met Gala.

She also bought Jackie Kennedy Onassis’ Cartier watch at a Christie’s auction for $379,500 in 2017.

Kim Kardashian faced intense backlash when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala. ANDREW KELLY/Andrew Kelly/Reuters

“I’m tired of them wearing the clothes of actual legends,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “I wish they find their own style and leave the iconic ones alone.”

Kim Kardashian wears the scorpion cloak in the second season of her legal drama “All’s Fair.” Hulu/YouTube

Before Jenner wore the cloak to the red carpet, she lent it to her daughter.

Actress Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday" dress. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

“Fun fact about the cape my mom is wearing,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram stories over the weekend. “It belonged to Elizabeth Taylor, and my mom now owns it and graciously let me wear it in All’s Fair.”

Kardashian’s character, lawyer Allura Grant, wears the cape in the second season of the Hulu series, which premieres on Nov. 4.

Kris Jenner with “All’s Fair” actresses Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash, and Naomi Watts at the 21st Rome Film Festival on October 24, 2026. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

“After Ryan Murphy heard the story of Elizabeth Taylor wearing it to Grace Kelly’s Scorpion Ball, naturally, he made sure to write an episode about Allura Grant throwing her own Scorpion Ball,” Kardashian wrote, referring to one of the show’s creators. “I’m the luckiest girl to have borrowed it from my mom.”

When Grace Kelly threw her birthday bash at Hotel Hermitage in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, she sent invites only to other Scorpios. But Taylor, a Pisces, was allowed to attend through her marriage to her fifth husband, actor Richard Burton, a Scorpio.

Jenner’s star sign is Scorpio.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register