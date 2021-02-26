Lady Gaga Calls for Help After Grisly Dog Abduction: ‘My Heart is Sick’
Lady Gaga has issued her first public statement since her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was accosted and shot while walking her three French bulldogs Wednesday night in Hollywood. The attackers made off with two of the singer’s dogs, leaving Fisher crying out for help on the sidewalk in what sources tell TMZ could have been a targeted abduction for ransom. Fischer is expected to make a full recovery, and his family has thanked the singer for her support.
“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” the singer tweeted Friday. “My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us... If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same,” she added. “I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero.” Dognapping experts told The Daily Beast on Friday that stolen dogs are rarely ransomed back to their owners.