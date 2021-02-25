Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot as Thieves Swipe Her Two French Bulldogs, Says Report

Thieves have shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and made off with two of her French bulldogs, according to a report from TMZ.

The shooting took place in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that a 30-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to TMZ, a third dog was with the man when the shooting began right before 10 p.m. ABC7 reported that the dog walker was seen cradling one of the dogs while he was being treated on the sidewalk for his gunshot wounds.

The singer, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has three beloved French bulldogs, Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustav. It was reported that Miss Asia is the dog recovered from the scene.

Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga was seen in Rome, where she is filming Ridley Scott’s new movie Gucci.

Lady Gaga is reportedly “extremely upset” and is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her pets “no questions” asked, according to TMZ. Anyone with information is asked to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

Her team was not immediately available for comment.

Police are searching for at least one suspect, who was seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle. They said it was too early in the investigation to know if the dogs were the target of the shooting.