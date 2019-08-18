CHEAT SHEET
NOT BLUFFING
Larry Kudlow Says Trump’s Greenland Dream Is Real
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow confirmed on Sunday that a report stating that President Trump wants to buy Greenland is in fact true. Fox News Sunday guest host Dana Perino snuck in a question about the president’s unexpected window shopping, asking Kudlow, “if you get asked to go do a site survey about purchasing Greenland, can I go with you?” Kudlow responded with a chuckle: “... Look it’s an interesting story, it’s developing, we’re looking at it, we don’t know.” He then went on to defend Trump’s interest in the Arctic country, explaining Greenland’s strategic location, abundance of “valuable minerals,” and noting that former president Harry Truman also wanted to purchase the icy island in 1946. Greenland’s government has said their country is not for sale, and lawmakers in Denmark, which owns the semi-autonomous territory, have ridiculed Trump over his interest. Kudlow said that that he won’t predict what might happen, but added that “the president knows a thing or two about buying real estate, and wants to take a look at a potential Greenland purchase.” President Trump is set to visit Denmark in September as part of a previously planned European trip.