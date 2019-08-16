CHEAT SHEET
YOUR MONEY IS NO GOOD HERE
Denmark: Trump’s Plan to Buy Greenland Is ‘Final Proof That He’s Gone Mad’
Donald Trump will have to leave his checkbook at home when he visits Denmark next month—Greenland is apparently not for sale. Lawmakers in Denmark on Friday ridiculed Trump for asking his aides to look into whether he could buy Greenland, which is an autonomous Danish territory. “If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad,” Soren Espersen, a spokesperson for the Danish People’s Party told a local broadcaster. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Trump had directed his aides to investigate whether he could buy the ice-covered island and its 50,000 residents. “It has to be an April Fool’s joke... out of season,” former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen tweeted. “I am sure a majority in Greenland believes it is better to have a relation to Denmark than the United States, in the long term,” another Danish MP, Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, told Reuters. “My immediate thought is ‘No, thank you.’” Later, Greenland’s foreign minister emerged: “We are open for business, but we’re not for sale,” Ane Lone Bagger told Reuters.