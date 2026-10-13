MUZZLED Loomer Attacks Pentagon Pete’s TV Firing Squad With Twisted New Demand The far-right Trump ally has a chilling suggestion for Hegseth’s controversial plan to livestream a mass murderer’s execution. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

Laura Loomer has some disturbing ideas about how the Fort Hood mass shooter should spend his final moments.

The far-right Trump ally is demanding that Nidal Hasan’s mouth be sealed shut when Pete Hegseth livestreams his execution by firing squad.

The Trump whisperer wrote on X about the planned Dec. 3 execution of Nidal Hasan, a 56-year-old former Army psychiatrist who killed 13 people and wounded 32 at Fort Hood, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2009. Hasan shouted the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire; Loomer said he shouldn’t be allowed to do so again.

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“When Nidal Hassan is publicly executed, it’s going to be imperative that his mouth is totally sealed shut with wire or some type of a tape so that we don’t need to listen to him scream ‘Allahu Akbar’ before he meets his fate via firing squad,” Loomer, 33, wrote, misspelling his name.

Loomer has a suggestion for Hasan's execution. X/LauraLoomer

“It would be a jihadists dream come true to be able to be heard shouting out to Allah before dying at the hands of the Department of War,” she continued.

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“He deprived his victims of their voice and so his mouth should be sealed shut so he can’t pray to Allah in the end. We shouldn’t let Nidal’s voice be heard in his final moments when his public execution is livestreamed. Nobody wants to listen to Allahu Akbar. Absolutely nobody.”

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The plan to livestream Hasan’s execution has drawn bipartisan backlash, including from a survivor of the shooting.

Nidal Hasan is convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 in a November 2009 shooting spree at Fort Hood. REUTERS/Bell County Sheriff's Office/Handout./File Photo

“To show the whole thing without it being censored for the general public, for me personally, I don’t agree with that, but it’s not about my personal belief,” Alonzo Lunsford, a 59-year-old former Army sergeant and Purple Heart recipient whom Hasan shot seven times, told BBC Radio 4 last week. He added that execution by firing squad was still “befitting.”

“I don’t really have any sympathy for him as far as firing squad versus lethal injection, hanging, or gas chamber, because he didn’t have that same compassion when he did the deed on 5 November,” Lunsford said. “I’m gonna be there [to watch in person] and before they pull the trigger, I want him to look at me in my eyes and I look at him in his eyes, and I want him to know: Dude, you failed; I’m still here.”

President Donald Trump initially said he supported livestreaming the execution.

“Did I approve? Absolutely,” Trump said Friday. “I really don’t care how he goes as long as he goes. And I think that the death penalty is a very worthy way of going for him.” But new reports suggest the president is now having doubts about the stunt.

JD Vance said he would not be watching the execution.

“What I try to remind people is, look, this is a guy who committed, in my view, the worst terrorist attack on American soil outside of 9/11,” Vance said. “Whatever the controversy is about the method of the execution, I hope that people don’t forget that this is a guy who brutally murdered a lot of innocent people.”

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Loomer, who was seen traveling with Trump on Marine One earlier this month, has previously claimed she is close enough to the president that her “loyalty tests” have cost several administration officials their jobs. As of last July, at least 16 ousters had coincided with her calls for their removal.

The Daily Beast has asked the White House whether Trump is considering Loomer’s suggestion. The Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Loomer has claimed to be an influential voice in Trump's ear. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Loomer is a self-described “Islamophobe” who baselessly claimed that the 2025 Brown University shooting was the result of “Islamic terrorism,” argued against electing “Muslim immigrants” to public office, and falsely suggested that a mass shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017 was ISIS-inspired.

Yet Trump, at a rally in Mobile, Alabama, on Oct. 2, described Loomer as “a great Republican strategist, a great person, a killer when she’s angry at you.”

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