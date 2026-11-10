MIND THE GAP ‘Law & Order’ Star, 62, Confirms Relationship With Gen-Z Model, 28 The pair shared photos of themselves smooching in a divisive Instagram post. Bobby Bank/WireImage

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Dean Winters has confirmed his relationship with actress and model Glori Dei Filippone, who is 34 years his junior.

Winters, 62, showed off his relationship with Dei, 28, on social media in a shared post on Nov. 8. The pair captioned the photo carousel, which was set to “I Was Made for Loving You” by Maria Mena, “Til the wheels fall off.”

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Actor Dean Winters and model Glori Dei appeared publicly together on Aug. 24 at the New York premiere of Netflix's "The Whisper Man." Theo Wargo/Theo Wargo/WireImage

The reveal comes three months after their first public appearance together at the Aug. 24 premiere of Netflix’s The Whisper Man in New York City.

Dean Winters and Glori Dei hard-launched their relationship in a Nov. 8 Instagram post. Dean Winters, Glori Dei / Instagram

The post included a photo of the couple at the New York City premiere of Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer on Nov. 1, along with two selfies of Dei smooching the actor, who played Detective Brian Cassidy on Law & Order: SVU, on the cheek.

Actors Dean Winters and Mariska Hargitay on the set of "Law & Order: SVU on March 4, 2014, in New York City. Bobby Bank/WireImage

Several people commented on the post with their reactions.

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“Hard launch,” wrote a user with the same last name as Dei, to which Winters responded, “Nothing soft here,” with a red heart emoji.

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“Y’all look incredible together,” another fan added.

Another person noted that they looked like “father and daughter” rather than a couple.

Several people commented on Dean Winters and Glori Dei's Instagram post hard-launching their relationship. Instagram

Winters, who stars as a personification of mayhem in commercials for Allstate Insurance, typically keeps details about his personal life private.

He has not publicly married or had children; however, he has been linked romantically to 53-year-old Blue Bloods actress Jennifer Esposito.

Dean Winters, dressed as the character "Mayhem" on August 8, 2022. JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dei, who appeared as Skylar in FBI: Most Wanted and was the face of a campaign for the footwear and athletic apparel retailer Footlocker, has also kept her romantic relationships under wraps.

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