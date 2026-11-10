‘Law & Order’ Star, 62, Confirms Relationship With Gen-Z Model, 28
The pair shared photos of themselves smooching in a divisive Instagram post.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Dean Winters has confirmed his relationship with actress and model Glori Dei Filippone, who is 34 years his junior.
Winters, 62, showed off his relationship with Dei, 28, on social media in a shared post on Nov. 8. The pair captioned the photo carousel, which was set to “I Was Made for Loving You” by Maria Mena, “Til the wheels fall off.”
The reveal comes three months after their first public appearance together at the Aug. 24 premiere of Netflix’s The Whisper Man in New York City.
The post included a photo of the couple at the New York City premiere of Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer on Nov. 1, along with two selfies of Dei smooching the actor, who played Detective Brian Cassidy on Law & Order: SVU, on the cheek.
Several people commented on the post with their reactions.
“Hard launch,” wrote a user with the same last name as Dei, to which Winters responded, “Nothing soft here,” with a red heart emoji.
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“Y’all look incredible together,” another fan added.
Another person noted that they looked like “father and daughter” rather than a couple.
Winters, who stars as a personification of mayhem in commercials for Allstate Insurance, typically keeps details about his personal life private.
He has not publicly married or had children; however, he has been linked romantically to 53-year-old Blue Bloods actress Jennifer Esposito.
Dei, who appeared as Skylar in FBI: Most Wanted and was the face of a campaign for the footwear and athletic apparel retailer Footlocker, has also kept her romantic relationships under wraps.
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