ICE CUBE BARBIE Leak Reveals Kimberly Guilfoyle’s 4AM Meltdown Over Ice Cubes A middle-of-the-night meltdown over ice allegedly cost a security lead his role. Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle’s expletive-laden outbursts at staff have been laid bare in the most recent bombshell report to rock the MAGA figure.

Staff tell the Daily Mail they fear being shown the door at any moment, as Guilfoyle, 57, has repeatedly threatened them by saying, “F--king get it done or you’re f--king fired!”

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Guilfoyle has apparently proven these threats are serious, too.

Insiders tell the tabloid that Guilfoyle demoted the agent in charge of her security because he did not answer her 4 a.m. call to deliver her ice cubes as she drank on the island of Mykonos.

Guilfoyle was all smiles during a White House event in March. Now, Trump insiders are questioning how much longer she will remain U.S. Ambassador to Greece, according to the Daily Mail. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Guilfoyle was drinking at four in the morning, she called her security detail, Vasili, a grandfather, who was sleeping obviously, and did not respond,” a source told the Mail. “Next day, she demoted him.”

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The agent has reportedly been relegated to now working in a “follow-car.”

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Vasili is not the only victim, according to the Mail.

Two other men, identified as Petros and Dimitris, were also allegedly demoted because Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, did not like the way they “made a left turn.” Despite being trained in the United States, the Mail reports that the two men can no longer drive the ambassador.

Guilfoyle also outright fired her ethics manager, Ann-Marie Everitt, after a dispute over who funded the renovations to the ambassador’s home, two sources tell the Mail.

Donald Trump appointed Kimberly Guilfoyle as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece shortly after she and his eldest son, Don Jr., quietly called off their engagement in late 2024. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Complaints have been raised with both the Hellenic Police Department and the U.S. State Department, sources tell the Mail, which writes that the reports include staffers alleging “verbal abuse” by Guilfoyle.

Others described Guilfoyle’s 11-month reign as ambassador as downright “tyrannical.”

The same Mail report said conditions in Athens have become so dire that the State Department has opened an investigation into Guilfoyle that will probe “potential substance abuse, use of private planes and helicopters, close relationship with an energy and construction company, improper gift acceptance, and more.”

The State Department did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

An insider said things have reached a “breaking point” in Athens.

“You receive enough complaints, and you open up an investigation,” a Greece insider told the Mail. “That is the way this works. Hopefully this shakes her.”

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That report comes on the heels of other damning headlines for Guilfoyle, who was engaged to President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., until they quietly split in 2024.

Also this month, a Mail report revealed her champagne-diva demands, allegedly including her insisting on comped meals, top-shelf wine, and a $58,000 basketball court at her Athens home.

Another twist emerged Wednesday night, when the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report that included screenshots of her begging a top MAGA donor to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to influence and top figures in Trump’s orbit.

This is the message Guilfoyle sent to a longtime Trump donor asking for money, saying "It won't show up anywhere of you wiremoney to American Express..." Eric Deters

With negative stories piling up, some in Trump’s orbit are wondering how much longer she can hang on.

“The question now is, how long can she hang on?” a Trump insider tells the Mail. “At what point will the president look at this and decide, this simply can’t go on.”

While Trump has stood by male officials through repeated scandals, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and FBI Director Kash Patel, he has pushed four women out of his Cabinet this year after they generated negative news stories for him. These include former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, known as ICE Barbie; former Attorney General Pam Bondi; former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer; and former DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard.

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