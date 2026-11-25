The former White House press secretary has been lobbying the president for policies that “encourage the nuclear family.”

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Karoline Leavitt has been on a mission since leaving the Trump administration: to Make America Procreate Again.

The former White House press secretary has revealed that, since quitting her job to spend more time with her children, she has been quietly lobbying the president for policies “that encourage the nuclear family” and help more moms to stay home with their children.

“Our greatest contribution as women and as mothers is our children,” she said on Wednesday.

Leavitt appeared on Fox with Rachel Campos-Duffy. X

Appearing on Fox & Friends with Rachel Campos-Duffy, the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Leavitt was asked about a recent study showing that more than 240,000 women aged 20 and older have left the workforce since January, while more men have entered it.

The 30-year-old, who has two young children with 61-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, said taking a step back from her career to be a stay-at-home mom was “the best decision I’ve made”—and it should be “a decision that women should be encouraged to make and celebrated for.”

Karoline Leavitt's 60-year-old husband is the real estate magnate behind Riccio Enterprises in New Hampshire. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

“Raising good kids is the greatest thing that women can do for our country,” said Leavitt, who is in a more comfortable position than many Americans to have babies and stay at home to raise them.

“It’s why I believe so strongly that the administration should continue pursuing pro-family policies to reward married couples and households—you want to not just survive, but thrive on a single family income.”

The push to return to traditional family values comes as the administration has done little to make that lifestyle financially viable for ordinary Americans.

Trump has dismissed calls for greater federal involvement in childcare, while his administration has rolled back Biden-era rules designed to limit childcare costs for low-income families.

The administration has introduced some tax breaks for parents, but those reforms do little to address the crippling cost of housing and raising children.

“It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” Trump said about Leavitt last summer. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“I’m going to continue to talk to the president about pursuing policies that encourage the nuclear family and support women and moms who want to make the decision to be home with their kids,” Leavitt said on Wednesday.

Leavitt was Trump’s White House press secretary until August, when she shocked Washington by leaving months before the midterms.

After a disastrous attempt to replace her by hiring MAGA acolyte Katie Zacharia, who lasted five days, the president still has not appointed a full-time press secretary.

Katie Zacharia was the shortest serving White House press secretary in history. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He has, however, taken to briefing journalists himself, such as his 90-minute meandering press conference last week, flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, two potential 2028 rivals.

But while she may have stepped away from the White House podium, Leavitt has not left politics completely, returning to the Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. super PAC and working as a commentator on Fox.

Leavitt’s millionaire husband has built a property portfolio that includes the Nautical Motel and Nautical Beach Resort, providing a substantial additional source of household income.

Her 2025 financial disclosure also listed income from her husband’s business interests.