LeBron James Won’t Say Whether He’ll Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
BLOCKED SHOT?
One of the greatest basketball players of all time isn’t sure if he’s gonna take a shot. When asked Sunday if he planned on getting the COVID-19 vaccine “as soon as it’s available,” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said “that’s a conversation that my family and I will have,” according to the Los Angeles Times. “Pretty much keep that to a private thing.” James isn’t alone among his hesitation, according to the Times: Fellow All-Stars James Harden and Donovan Mitchell also said they haven’t decided yet whether they’ll get the jab. A history of racism in the U.S. health and medicine system leading up to the present day, as well as a systemic lack of access, has contributed to Black Americans becoming hesitant to get the vaccine, according to the AMA.