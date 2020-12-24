Black Doctor in Indiana Dies of COVID-19 Weeks After She Complained of Racist Treatment

Read it at The New York Times
A Black doctor in Indiana died of COVID-19 weeks after complaining of racist treatment by a white doctor. In a video posted to her Facebook, Dr. Susan Moore she was “crushed” by how her doctor treated her. “He made me feel like I was a drug addict” for requesting narcotics for her pain, she said. Dr. Moore later wrote that the hospital “adequately treated” her pain, and she was later discharged. However, two weeks later, she was admitted to a separate hospital, where she died on Sunday, her son Henry Muhammad told The New York Times. “Nearly every time she went to the hospital she had to advocate for herself, fight for something in some way, shape or form, just to get baseline, proper care,” Muhammad said. Dr. Moore was 52.