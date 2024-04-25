Princess Beatrice Learned Her Ex Died Just After Fergie’s Cancer Diagnosis: Report
DOUBLE WHAMMY
Princess Beatrice found out that her ex-boyfriend had died of an apparent drug overdose less than three weeks after her mother, Sarah Ferguson, was diagnosed with skin cancer, the Daily Mail reported. Paolo Liuzzo, whom the royal began dating in 2005 when she was 17 years old, was found dead in a Miami hotel room on Feb. 7 of a suspected overdose, Florida police said. The news reached the princess, who is now 35, just after her mother was diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer on Jan. 22. Beatrice hasn’t publicly commented on the death of Liuzzo, whom she split from in 2006. Liuzzo had reportedly been struggling with drug and gambling addictions for years, and he’d already had several run-ins with the law during after his relationship with the princess. Police are still investigating his death. Beatrice, who married British multimillionaire Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, was “devastated” by the news, sources told the Mail.