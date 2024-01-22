Fergie Says She Is ‘With Family’ After Skin Cancer Shock

Sarah Ferguson has said she is “resting with family at home” as she expressed her “shock” at receiving a malignant melanoma skin cancer diagnosis just months after she underwent a mastectomy for breast cancer.

Writing on Instagram, Fergie, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, said she had been “taking some time to myself” following her “second cancer diagnosis within a year.”

She said it was thanks to the “great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.”

Ferguson said that the diagnosis had come as a shock but said: “I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.” She added: “I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent.”

“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support,” she added with a heart emoji.

Fergie’s revelation that she had skin cancer came just days after the British royal family was hit by a double health scare affecting King Charles and Kate Middleton.

The cancer was only spotted after dermatologists carrying out her reconstructive breast surgery spotted suspicious moles. They were removed and one was found to be cancerous. Her team is now trying to establish if it has spread.

A friend of Fergie’s previously told The Daily Beast: “It’s unbelievable, really. She has been incredibly brave about the breast cancer and I’m sure she will be just as brave about this. Hopefully, they have caught it really early.”

A spokesperson for the duchess told The Daily Beast: “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.”

Her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is patron of the British Skin Foundation, which advocates on behalf of skin cancer patients.

Fergie previously told the British TV show Loose Women that she had “four in the morning syndrome” where she would lie awake thinking, “Oh, I’m sure I’ve got cancer somewhere else... I’m gonna go and ring my doctor.”

Sarah married Prince Andrew in 1986. They divorced in 1996 but still live together at Andrew’s home on the Windsor estate, Royal Lodge. This Christmas, King Charles invited her to walk to church with the royal family for the first time in 30 years.

Sarah posted to social media afterward: “We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today. I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Happy Christmas to anyone who celebrates and season’s greetings to all.”