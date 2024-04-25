Amy Duggar King ‘Really Hopes’ Prison Is ‘Absolute Torture’ for Josh Duggar
‘DESERVES EVERY SECOND’
Amy Duggar King isn’t mincing words when it comes to her hope that her cousin Josh Duggar’s penance fits his crimes. The long-running TLC reality series 19 Kids And Counting, which chronicled the life and times of the very large Duggar family, was canceled in 2015 after eldest son Josh Duggar was accused of child molestation by five young girls (including two of his sisters) and later jailed for possession of child pornography. Duggar is currently serving his 13-year sentence at FCI Seagoville Federal Prison in Texas, with his release slated for Oct. 2032. “I hope every day there is absolute torture for him,” King told People, “because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture.” Some of the child pornography found in Duggar’s possession were images of toddlers. King added, “He deserves every second in there, and I hope he gets a longer term.”