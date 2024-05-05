Man Dies After Crashing Car Into White House Security Barrier
HEAD-ON
A man died late Saturday night after crashing his vehicle into a security gate outside the White House, authorities in Washington, D.C. said. The driver, an adult male, was traveling at high speed when he rammed into the exterior perimeter gate near the White House at the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Officials did not give an estimate of exactly how fast he was going. The man was pronounced dead at the scene when police responded around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night, and the crash is being treated as a traffic incident by D.C. police. Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service spokesperson, said there was “no threat to the White House” and “no threat or public safety implications,” although further details on what may have caused the crash were not provided. Officials said it did not appear to be a politically motivated incident.