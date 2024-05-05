Netanyahu: We’re Shutting Down Al Jazeera in Israel

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that he will close the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network in his country despite outcry from media and human rights groups and concern from the head of spy agency Mossad. In a statement on X, Netanyahu called Al Jazeera—which has been doggedly covering Israel’s war on Gaza—the “incitement channel.” The shutdown of operations comes under a new law that allows Israel to ban any foreign media it considers a national security risk, CNN reports. It also comes as Qatar continues to play a key role in negotiations for a ceasefire in the war that began after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and has killed 34,000 people in Gaza. Mossad chief David Barnea had asked for a delay in the shutdown out of concern that moving against Al Jazeera could undermine the delicate negotiations.
