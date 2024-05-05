Robbery Gone Wrong in Mexico Leaves Two Australian Brothers Dead
DEADLY VACATION
Two Australian brothers were likely killed while on vacation in Mexico after a group of people tried—and failed—to steal their van, according to 7News. Callum and Jake Robinson were believed to be on a surfing vacation with an American friend when a group of people tried to steal their vehicle, according to the Baja California attorney general. The trio’s disappearance drew concern after they failed to check into their lodging near Ensenada, prompting the Robinsons’ mother to call for help on social media. After a police search, three bodies—believed to be the Robinsons and their friend, American Carter Rhoad, according to the attorney general—were found in a well on a clifftop in Baja California. However, forensic tests were needed to confirm their identities. Australian officials said they were working to help support the families after the disappearances, according to 7News. “This is deeply distressing to the Australian community, particularly the family and friends of these two young Australians,” Health Minister Mark Butler said on Saturday.