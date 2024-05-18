Bill Maher Responds to Sober Star Steve-O’s Pot-Smoking Claim
SMOKE SHOW
Bill Maher has spoken out about Jackass star Steve-O’s recent comments that he had to turn down a request to appear on the comedian’s “Club Random” podcast because Maher refused to not smoke weed during the interview. Steve-O has been sober for 16 years but Maher had little sympathy for his situation. “That Steve-O guy was taking shots at me in the press recently,” Maher said. “It was an unfortunate… I don’t want to start a feud, and I’m sorry that he felt slighted or something, but it is ridiculous that somebody thinks that I should give up pot smoking because they have a problem. Then I’m sorry you can’t be here.” “I already have another show. It’s called Real Time. It’s on HBO and it’s very much not [with] pot,” Maher said. “This is different. This is just shooting the shit, and this is how I shoot the shit. This is an attempt to get conversation as real as it ever is. Just like if we were doing this, and I don’t see anything that we’ve said that I wouldn’t have just said to you if there were no cameras here — and you even know where the cameras are. Okay, so let’s remember that.”