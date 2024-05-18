Country Star Sues Estranged Wife Over Instagram Post: Report
RESTRAINING ORDER
Zac Brown has reportedly taken legal action against his estranged wife, claiming an Instagram post she shared has severely damaged his reputation. TMZ reports that the 45-year-old has filed a lawsuit claiming 33-year-old model Kelly Yazdi violated a confidentiality agreement she had signed with him. The “Colder Weather” singer wants a temporary restraining order that will force her to remove the post. The court has yet to make a ruling on the matter, the outlet added. It is unclear which of Yazdi’s posts Brown is upset about. He proposed to the model in Hawaii in 2022 with the pair tying the knot in Georgia last August before announcing their split four months later. Brown was previously married to jewelry designer Shelly Brown, with whom he shares five children: daughters Justice, 16, Lucy, 15, Georgia, 13, and Joni, 12, and son Alexander, 9.