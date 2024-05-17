Republican Congresswoman Confirms Relationship Amid Affair Rumors
COZY COLLEAGUES
Representative Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) has confirmed that she is dating Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), just one day after news of his divorce broke, and his wife dropped a cryptic hint that the two had engaged in an affair. On Thursday, Van Duyne confirmed reports that the two have become more than casual, conservative colleagues. “His marriage has been over for quite some time as I understand it, he’s filed for divorce,” Van Duyne told the Daily Mail. “I’m single. We’re both parents of adult children and empty nesters. We are happily engaged in a relationship and beyond that it's a personal issue,” she added. McCormick filed for divorce earlier this month, amid reports that he and Van Duyne were seen getting cozy in the House chambers, reportedly holding hands beneath a table.