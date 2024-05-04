Jake Paul Confronts Ryan Garcia Over Failed Performance-Enhancing Drug Tests
‘F*CKED UP, BRO’
Jake Paul weighed in on boxing pal Ryan Garcia’s failed drug tests on Friday night, telling his friend he’d be “really pissed off” if Garcia had knowingly taken performance-enhancing drugs. On an Instagram livestream, Paul first told Garcia to request a B-sample test to prove his innocence, then asked how he could’ve tested positive as his friend insisted he’d never taken the drugs. “If you did do it, then that’s really fucked up bro,” Paul said. “And I’m gonna be pissed off at you as a friend. That’s fucked up bro.” Garcia tested positive for the banned substance ostarine the day before and the day of his surprise win over Devin Haney, which is likely to be overturned. He’s maintained his innocence since the news broke, and has floated dubious suggestions for why he tested positive, including the claim that the banned substance was contained in Gaia Herbs ashwagandha supplements (it is not, the manufacturers stated) and that an associate of Haney’s, Victor Conte, conspired against him to overturn the win.