Pauly Shore Says Richard Simmons Biopic Is Happening ‘Whether He Likes It Or Not’
GET OVER IT
Pauly Shore doubled down on his vow to realize and release a biopic of fitness icon Richard Simmons, despite Simmons’ stated criticism and disapproval of the project. Onstage at Netflix is a Joke comedy fest on Friday night, Shore told the crowd he’d heard of Simmons’ naysaying and frankly, didn’t care. “I’m also gonna be starring in the Richard Simmons biopic... whether he likes it or not, Richard,” Shore reportedly told the crowd. “Just another fucking bump in my fucking road.” The project, which is in development right now, drew Simmons’ immediate disapproval when it was announced in January. “You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” Simmons wrote in a rare public statement on Jan. 17. Two days later, Shore claimed that Simmons had reversed course and wished him “good luck” with the project, but now it appears that any well-wishes are long forgotten.