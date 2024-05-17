David Copperfield Gave Tours, Backstage Passes to Epstein Victims
MAGIC SHOW
David Copperfield gave special behind-the-scenes experiences to two victims of convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein, according to The Guardian. In her 2016 deposition, Johanna Sjoberg said that she met the famous magician at a dinner party at Epstein’s home in 2004, when she was in her 20s. Sjoberg claimed that Copperfield asked if she was “aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls,” but did not specify underage girls. Sjoberg told The Guardian that she believed that Copperfield was “trying to figure out what was happening.” His lawyers maintain he asked out of concern after hearing a rumor, and was unaware of Epstein’s criminal operation. Epstein later bought Sjoberg a ticket to Copperfield’s show where she was invited backstage, and she later visited him in Miami. The magician made no sexual advances, she said. Copperfield met another of Epstein’s victims when she was flown out with a group of young girls to meet the two men at the magician’s Las Vegas warehouse, when she was only 15 years old. She said the vibe at the warehouse was “teen friendly,” and said meeting the famous magician made her “feel safe.” Days later, she was abused by Epstein at his ranch in New Mexico. She did not accuse Copperfield of acting inappropriately with her. David Copperfield’s attorneys provided the following statement. “This is a total distortion of the facts and just the latest in The Guardian's malicious series of tabloid articles. This is a nonstory. There has never been any suggestion of wrongdoing by David. Even The Guardian has had to make this clear despite its efforts to twist the facts to generate clickbait. David and Jeffrey Epstein were, at most, acquaintances. Epstein is well-known to have “collected” the rich and famous, making people both inside and outside his circle believe that famous people with whom he came into contact, were his friends. David was not his friend. They only ever met on a handful of occasions, and even then only in groups with other people. Any interaction they had took place before Epstein’s crimes were exposed. Like everyone else, David learned about his abhorrent crimes for the first time in the press. As he had never seen any untoward behavior during his few group interactions, David had no knowledge or belief that anything improper was going on. Had he ever seen or heard of anyone acting illegally or inappropriately, he would have done everything in his power to stop it.”