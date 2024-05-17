Person Charged in Random Attack on Steve Buscemi: NYPD
IN CUSTODY
A person suspected in the random face-punching attack of actor Steve Buscemi while he was walking in midtown Manhattan last week has been charged, the NYPD said Friday. Though police did not name the suspect or specify the charges, they confirmed that the person was in custody for the May 8 attack on the actor. Earlier this week, the NYPD identified the assailant as a 50-year-old man they believe to be homeless, but they did not clarify whether the person in custody was that same person described earlier. After the attack, Buscemi suffered swelling in his face and eye area and had to briefly visit Bellevue Hospital for treatment. At the time, his publicist described the attack as “a random act of violence in the city” and said the actor was “incredibly sad” it had happened while he was out walking in the daytime. Buscemi sported a black eye and bruises along his face and jaw days later, on the set of a commercial he was filming in Lower Manhattan.