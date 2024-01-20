CHEAT SHEET
    Pauly Shore Says Richard Simmons Reversed Course, Wished 'Good Luck' With Biopic

    Flamboyant fitness coach Richard Simmons appeared to reverse course on the forthcoming Pauly Shore-backed biopic about him on Friday, just two days after he criticized the film as “unauthorized.” Before a screening at the Sundance Film Festival of a short film in which he also plays Simmons, Shore told audiences onstage that Simmons had texted him “good luck” with the planned biopic the day before. The fitness personality had previously posted on Facebook about the film, striking a vastly different tune. “You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore,” he wrote. “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read.” The biopic is in development with a Warner Bros. subsidiary, although Simmons’ personal support is unclear. Shore, for his part, has great expectations for the film. “There’s no reason I can’t get a fucking Oscar,” he told the audience on Friday night.

