Julia Fox Wants to Shake the ‘Kanye’s Ex-Girlfriend’ Label
STAR IN HER OWN RIGHT
In a new interview with InStyle, actress, author and personal style raconteur Julia Fox told the magazine that briefly dating rapper and mogul Kanye West had left “such a sour taste” in her mouth. “I’m curious,” the interviewer asked Fox, “if you have a way that people perceive you that doesn’t go away.” Fox, who ascended to national fame with the release of Uncut Gems in 2019, dated West only briefly in 2022, but their short-lived relationship made major headlines. “I mean, I think we all know what it is,” Fox answered the InStyle interviewer. “Dating that man for a month—one month. [Fox is referring to Kanye West.] And that’s why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere,” she continued. “Because I don’t ever want to just be known as someone’s girlfriend. I know I’m so much more than that. And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They’re only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy’s partner. But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity. And I feel like I have to transcend that, and I want to break that mold, and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me. I did that for years. I’m good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I’ll even be taken seriously.” In the interview, Fox also talked about an interaction she’d had with Emma Stone, sprinkling the account with her signature candor. “I feel like when I meet celebrities that are very established in their career, they’re always so lovely, so nice. I met Emma Stone at SNL, and she told me she read my book and, literally, I had to leave the room for a second because I was like, I just saw you win an Oscar two weeks ago. What?” Fox said. “Then there are the girls that are not at that level, and they’re always a little more cuntier, because I guess they’re not really secure in their positions, and they’re a little more threatened maybe. But the girls that are like, Honey, you will never top this, they’re always really nice.”