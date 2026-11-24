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Bob Woodward, the legendary Watergate reporter who helped bring down Richard Nixon, has given a damning verdict on Donald Trump.

Woodward’s iconic journalism for The Washington Post uncovered the Watergate scandal in 1972, the attempted cover-up of which led to Nixon’s resignation two years later.

In an interview with The Axios Show, the investigative reporter, 83, said Trump’s corruption was “much worse” than Nixon’s.

Nixon was ultimately brought down by the Watergate scandal. NIXON LIBRARY/via REUTERS

Woodward has maintained a relationship with Trump, speaking with him dozens of times during the COVID pandemic and writing two books about his first term in office.

When asked to compare corruption under Nixon and Trump, Woodward said he believes what America sees under the 80-year-old dwarfs Nixon’s tenure in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“Trump is worse, much worse than Nixon,” he said. “And the evidence is on two fronts.

Bob Woodward produced groundbreaking journalism about the Watergate scandal. Mark Sagliocco/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“First of all, how much money. He’s made billions of dollars himself as president. I mean, imagine that. It used to be a scandal if the president was getting a free ride on somebody’s jet.

“Yes, now he gets a free jet. That kind of corruption is so deep and embedded,” he added.

Trump was controversially gifted a plane thought to be worth around $400 million by the Qatari government. Coined an “apparently defenseless flying palace” by potential 2028 Democratic prospect Jon Ossoff, Trump has made it his Air Force One.

Woodward mocked Trump's Qatar-gifted plane. Mark Schiefelbein/via REUTERS

Elsewhere in the interview, Woodward reiterated his belief that all presidents are defined by the wars they are involved in. For Trump, that means the legacy of Iran will be his forever.

“It’s such a mistake. It’s a mistake for Trump to use that power to launch a war against a country. We shouldn’t start wars. We should prevent wars,” he said.

“President Nixon had people who were in his circle who tried to stop wars and prevent wars. In Trump’s circle now, there are all these people who are just feeding the beast.”

Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s investigation into a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate complex is widely regarded as one of the most significant pieces of journalism of all time.

Nixon left office on August 9, 1974. He is pictured wishing farewell to White House staff, watched by his wife, Pat, and daughter, Tricia. STR New/REUTERS

It led the House Judiciary Committee to approve three articles of impeachment against Nixon, which led to his resignation.

He was later pardoned by his successor, President Gerald Ford, and died at 81 in 1994.

Trump was impeached twice during his first term: once in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, in his withholding of military aid to Ukraine and refusal to cooperate with a congressional investigation; and a second time in 2021, for his incitement of an insurrection in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Senate did not convict him in either impeachment.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.