IT’S A VIBE I Tried a Red Light Vibrator for a Month—Here Are My Thoughts The Mona Spectra is a G-spot vibrator with a high-tech pedigree. Lelo.

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When I first heard that Lelo was launching a red light therapy- or LED-style version of its Mona vibrator, I immediately woke up the appropriate group chat. “It’s happening,” I texted my friends, “sex toys, skincare, self-care. The Venn diagram is finally fusing.” I signed my Paul Reverian text with a string of semi-incomprehensible emojis, and was met with equal parts skepticism (“why use red light therapy on your vagina?”) and enthusiasm (“I’m so in, but do they take Klarna?”).

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As a 35-year-old woman who is increasingly interested in boosting both my pelvic floor health and personal pleasure, I knew I had to give it a spin and report back. Here are my honest notes after more than a month of using Lelo’s new marquee vibrator—the good, the (sometimes) confusing, and the surprising.

Why make a red light sex toy?

Vaginal LED devices have been around for over a decade, albeit in more niche wellness spaces. Even so, as someone who has been reviewing sexual wellness goodies for years, I had yet to see a sex toy brand with Lelo’s luxury pedigree (the Swedish sex toy company regularly rakes in design awards) bridge the gap between two wellness industries.

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I’m already a big fan of red light therapy in skincare. I can only speak for myself, but years of using the technology during facials have helped reduce my acne scarring and given my skin a more Jane Austen-y glow. And I’m not alone: Red light therapy has transformed into a multi-billion-dollar addition to the skincare industry over the years. As Scouted previously reported, the technology actually began in the 1990s when NASA organized studies on its benefits for humans after observing how red light or near-infrared light could help skin heal; the studies found that it was capable of boosting collagen production, blood circulation, and encouraging cell turnover. According to Lelo’s site, bringing this technology to vaginas is designed to help create more comfort during sex and support “overall tissue vitality.”

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As an AFAB genderqueer woman, my sexual history spans a range of experiences and preferences that have shifted and adapted depending on my solo and partnered self-pleasure preferences, as well as what toys I/we may be using.

Lelo $ 299 LELO Mona Spectra Red Light Vibrator As I inch towards my forties, maintaining pelvic floor health and offsetting vaginal dryness (with more than just lube) have been top of mind, and what made me especially excited to review the Mona Spectra. Shop Now Lelo

How does the Mona Spectra work?

The answer to this question is, on the one hand, refreshingly simple: like any other penetrable vibrator. At its core, the Mona Spectra is a G-spot vibrator, and I enjoyed it without even turning on the vibrating or red light functions; the curved S shape of the soft, medical-grade silicone makes it pleasurable to hold, while the bulbous tip provides targeted stimulation for those covetable, deep G-spot orgasms. The first two times I used the Mona Spectra, I added a dollop of this water-based lube to the ribbed shaft (another nice sensory touch) and enjoyed the ergonomic design savvy of the toy, which also includes a quiet motor that folks with roommates/operating on discretion will appreciate.

Lelo’s devices truly lean into the tech aspect of the booming sex toy industry. When paired with the Lelo app, you can mix and match a total of 16 intensity levels and 8 settings (including blue and green light). The vibe’s red LED light technology hits a range of 615–625 nm, and purportedly works by delivering specific wavelengths of the light “deep into tissues, where they are absorbed by the cells’ powerhouse, the mitochondria,” as Lelo explains on its site. The vibrator also has a warming function that helped my body feel more relaxed and aroused. I tend to keep things pretty simple when I use my vibrators, and didn’t feel the need to explore beyond a few vibrational settings (after five settings I start to get lost), but that’s just my own preference.

After several weeks, I realized that the Mona Spectra had become an increasingly effortless fixture in my weekly routine. Even as a sex toy reviewer, I sometimes find it hard to prioritize pleasure (“I’ll get to that later when I’m done with work/errands/the most recent episode of The Traitors”). That started to change when my pleasure was suddenly paired with pelvic floor care, and I found myself carving out more time in my week to “light up.” I’ll need many more months, and maybe years, to be able to report on how the Mona Spectra has impacted my pelvic floor. But even after a month-and-change of use, I’ve noticed that penetration (both with sex toys and partners) feels easier, and that I’m using less lube than usual.

Lelo.

Is the Lelo Mona Spectra worth it?

The Mona Spectra brings together wellness and pleasure, and that alone has made it a valuable part of my life. Masturbation alone has bona fide benefits (reducing stress, improving mood, sleep, etc.), yet we tend to decree it as a clandestine activity. The Mona Spectra bridges that gap, albeit at a hefty $299 price tag (my biggest critique for the vibe), but you are investing in some of the planet’s best sex toy tech, and isn’t that important when it comes to what you use in your intimate areas? Speaking of price, I’m also happy to report that Lelo takes Klarna and Sezzle.

We deserve to have chemistry with our sex toys. They should feel sophisticated, thoughtful, and approachable, and Lelo’s latest checks all of these boxes and then some. The Mona Spectra is a G-spot vibrator that can be as elaborate or simple as you like, used with or without its enticing red light function.

Plus, I enjoyed it without even turning on the vibrating or red light functions. If you’ve been waiting to invest in a sex toy that will truly pull its weight in not just your sensual but self-care needs, the high-tech device should be at the top of your list.

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