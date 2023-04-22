Red Light Therapy Offers a Slew of Unexpected Health Benefits, From Healing Cold Sores to Reducing Wrinkles

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted has covered the benefits of using red light therapy (a.k.a. low-level light therapy) to reduce fine lines and wrinkles on the skin, but the treatment also boasts a lofty laundry list of other beauty and health benefits. In fact, there is significant research that suggests that red light therapy can be a helpful tool for a wide variety of conditions and situations, from improving anxiety and depression and combatting hair loss to helping to alleviate chronic pain. To get the lowdown on the many wellness benefits of red light therapy, Scouted spoke with Dr. Sarah de la Torre, Chief Medical Officer of Joylux.

Although red light exposure is a rising star in the wellness zeitgeist recently, it's been thoroughly studied for decades. In the ’90s, NASA funded studies examining the benefits of exposure to red light in humans after a number of astronauts using the modality to test its effects on plant growth noticed that small scratches and blemishes began to heal rapidly while in space. “For decades, [light] has been researched by scientists who discovered that light in a narrow band of red and near-infrared can safely produce health benefits. The authors of thousands of published peer-reviewed papers believe that this band of light stimulates the mitochondria in your cells to create the energy we need,” according to Dr. de la Torre.

There’s some pretty persuasive, basic science supporting these contentions: when mitochondria are in an excited state, they release Adenosine Triphosphate and Nitric Oxide, which help fortify collagen, increase blood flow, and expedite tissue repair. “Light energy is now being used in a variety of health applications—from wrinkle reduction, hair growth, and wound healing to a reduction of pain and inflammation, as well as an improvement in vaginal wellness and perineal recovery after childbirth,” Dr. de la Torre says. But while there are many uses for light therapy ranging from cosmetic to medical, the doctor says that people suffering from sleep issues, depression, or anxiety, including athletes, menopausal women, and those suffering from chronic pain (especially arthritis or fibromyalgia) may stand to benefit the most from red light therapy.

Of course, Dr. de la Torre recommends consulting with your physician before starting any new treatment—including light therapy. “While red light therapy is generally safe for most people, there are some individuals who should avoid or take precautions with this therapy.” This is especially important if you have photosensitivity (or a history of seizures), open wounds, or are taking medications that can increase sensitivity to light.

Best of all? You don’t have to join a wellness studio or spa to reap the benefits of red light exposure—there are plenty of doctor-approved devices for at-home use. Whether you’re a red light-curious novice or a veteran beneficiary of the power of these luminous rays, recent progress in red light exposure therapies and treatments, as well as newly available, highly engineered ‘home spa’ tech, puts these rays within reach.

Hooga Clinical-Grade Red Light Therapy Device This clinical-grade red light therapy device is a great entry-level option that’s effective but affordable. This lamp is a great option for those looking to reap the anti-aging skincare and mood-boosting benefits of red light exposure. Buy At Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Omnilux Contour Red Light Therapy Mask Scouted has reviewed this game-changing, anti-aging mask before, and we’re still obsessed with it. The anti-aging face mask is designed with 132 medical-grade LEDs, engineered with wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to help soften fine lines and fade hyperpigmentation—no derm required. Buy At Omnilux $ 395 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Capillus ONE Hair Growth Laser Cap “Red light therapy can help stimulate hair growth by increasing blood flow to the scalp and promoting the production of collagen and elastin,” Dr. de la Torre says. This clinically-proven and FDA-cleared red therapy cap is a discreet and effective treatment for hair loss. Buy At CurrentBody $ 699 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Heat Healer Infrared, PEMF & Red Light Therapy Body Wrap Down from $228 This pain-reducing and circulation-boosting body wrap harnesses a trifecta of wellness modalities: red light therapy, infrared, and PEMF. The targeted wrap is a great option for those looking for pain relief, whether from a medical condition, post-workout soreness, or period cramps. Buy At Heat Healer $ 189 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CurrentBody Skin LED Neck and Dec Perfector As mentioned, red light therapy helps stimulate collagen production and boost circulation, making it an excellent anti-aging treatment. Current Body offers a range of targeted light therapy masks, including this one for the neck and chest. I love using this while working at home or just lounging and watching TV. I’ve only been using this for about two weeks now (about four to five times a week), and I’ve already noticed the lines and discoloration on my chest have improved. Buy At CurrentBody $ 339 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LifePro Red Light Therapy Glove for Arthritis Not only does this red light therapy glove take years off of your hands by smoothing wrinkles and tackling pigmentation, but it’s also a great pain relief treatment too. “Red light therapy can reduce inflammation and provide pain relief for people with chronic pain conditions, such as arthritis or fibromyalgia,” says Dr. de la Torre. Buy At Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LifePro Red Light Therapy Cold Sore Treatment for Lips Some research suggests that red light therapy can help prevent and reduce cold sores. This targeted red light wand is designed to help expedite healing for cold and canker sores while helping smooth fine lines on the mouth. Buy At Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

LASEPREHT Portable Red Light Device for Allergies & Sinus As someone who has suffered from chronic allergic rhinitis and sinusitis for the last decade, this nasal red light therapy treatment that promises to help alleviate sinus pressure and inflammation sounds like a godsend. Buy At Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Joylux vFit Gold Set, Red Light Intimate Health Device “vFit Gold helps women deal with the frustrating symptoms of menopause with a safe, effective and hormone-free device. It addresses pelvic floor strength, sexual function, vaginal tone, natural lubrication, and most importantly for my patients, confidence,” says Dr. de la Torre of the vaginal wellness device. Buy At Amazon $ 405 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.