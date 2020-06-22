What to Shop From Levi’s Amazon Fashion Week Sale
If you’re looking for a pair of jeans, Levi’s is the gold standard. They’ve been around since 1853, so they know a thing or two about denim. Amazon’s Fashion Week is live now, and with it, Levi’s is offering up to 40% off jeans, jean shorts, and more. To help you parse through everything that’s on sale, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items.
Women’s Mid Length Shorts: You have to have a pair of jean shorts for summer. These are machine washable, and have a little cuff at the hem, for a stylish look.
Women’s High Rise Skinny Jeans: Now that you have summer covered, get ready for fall with some great high rise jeans. These sit above the waist and are slim through the hip and thigh.
Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans: The 501 fit is the classic, original, Levi’s jean. You cannot go wrong with these and they’ll never go out of style.
Men’s Trucker Jacket: This jean jacket is the kind of jacket you’ll likely have for the rest of your life. Throw some buttons and maybe a patch on there and make it your own.
