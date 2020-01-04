What to Shop from the Levi’s Extra 40% Off Sale
The classic Levi’s jean is something that will last years and years. Head into 2020 with durable denim at a discount, thanks to this extra 40% off sale at Levi’s. Use the code FRESHSTART at checkout and grab extra discounts on already reduced items. We’ve rounded up a few pieces that we think are worth your time.
Despite the name, the Wedgie Fit Jeans are my favorite Levi’s ever. They are comfortable and break in easily. They fit tight to the thighs and then straight down with details on the back pockets to help *ahem* enhance any assets.
Wedgie Fit Jeans
The men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans are also a great option. The classic 511 shape gets a slim silhouette that’s modern and comfortable. Choose from seven different washes, from classic blue to overdyed black.
Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi’s isn’t just denim, though. The brand also makes some pretty great outerwear. The Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket is the one piece you’ll want to wear all year. It’s slightly oversized and is lined with soft, warm sherpa.
Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
