BEST SOLO YET Lily Allen Just Dropped Her Dream Sex Toy Collection The pop star recently launched the ‘Love, Lily’ collection with Lovehoney. Lovehoney.

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The Lily Allen victory lap continues. After releasing one of the year’s biggest pop albums last October, the British singer has now launched a curated selection of her favorite sex toys with Lovehoney, one of the world’s most preeminent slingers of award-winning pleasure products.

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According to Lovehoney, the concept for the edit began while Allen was on her famously conceptual tour, when a box from the brand landed on her doorstep via room service. “Lily opened it straight away,” a representative says, “[and] then unplugged the lamps, the TV and her phone so everything could charge. Between shows, she put it all to the test, and her favorites became the ‘Love, Lily’ collection.”

Allen’s go-to goodies deliver on playful aesthetics, versatility, and plenty of tongue-in-cheek meta moments; expect a polka dot plug toy (a clear reference to her Grammy Awards consideration campaign) and a wand vibrator that, as Allen says, “looks a little like a pink microphone. Maybe because it performs?”

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Let’s dive into the best picks from the edit, which dropped just in time for the holiday shopping season, and aim to please folks with varying budgets and horny needs. Except for D*vid H*rbour, who is, of course, still on the naughty list.

Lovehoney $ 70 Womanizer Peach Clitoral Stimulator "Who doesn’t love a juicy peach for dessert?” says Allen about this fruit-shaped vibe. “This one is super soft and pretty too; it’s not meant to live in a drawer.” Not unlike its cousin, the TikTok-viral rose-shaped suction vibrator, the Womanizer peach vibe makes clitoral suction toys all the more aesthetically pleasing. Don’t let the size fool you, either: the 5.5-inch-long toy packs 14 intensity levels. Shop Now Lovehoney

Lovehoney $ 129 Enjoy Advent Calendar (24 Day) The creme de la creme of self-love holiday gifts is undoubtedly Lovehoney’s robust advent calendar. “I love the idea of treating yourself to something new every day,” says Allen about the 2026 calendar. “And for couples, it takes any awkwardness out of choosing something you might not normally buy together. The toys are already picked for you, so there’s no pressure; you just open the door, discover something new, and see what you both enjoy.” This year’s lineup includes 24 days of horny delights, with everything from kinky paddles to a hot pink version of the Womanizer Starlet 3 clitoral vibrator. And it’s quite literally a great bang for your buck: the combined savings on the goodies, in calendar format, are a whopping 63 percent off the total value. Shop Now Lovehoney

Lovehoney $ 80 Heart Duo Clitoral Suction and Licking Stimulator This clever heart-shaped toy combines two different clitoral-stimulation experiences in two different devices: direct clitoral contact pleasure, via an extended, flickering ‘tongue’ on one half of the vibrator’s heart, and indirect clitoral contact via a suction vibrator on the other half. "I love the fact that this is perfect for travel,” Allen says about the compact silicone vibe, “because it is two toys in one and you can put it in your luggage and no one would ever know what lies inside.” Shop Now Lovehoney

Lovehoney $ 90 Pleasure Trip Silicone Rechargeable Wand Vibrator Wand vibrators will always pull their weight in your sex toy lineup because their external use (simply place the vibrating head on your clitoris or your partner’s perineum) is ideal for first-time and seasoned sex toy lovers. You can even crank up the intensity on the curved, ergonomically designed toy to use it as a back massager. Shop Now Lovehoney

Lovehoney $ 45 Polka-Dot Plug "I had to bring this to life,” Lily Allen says in a press release about the Love, Lily collection, “Obviously we created the USB drive [version] for the album—but this is now the real deal." The insertable length of the polka dot plug measures 3 inches, making it ideal for newcomers to anal pleasure, and it boasts speeds and 7 patterns for even more fun. Shop Now Lovehoney

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