The 5 Best Sex Toys for Couples, According to Reviews

We often associate sex toys with solo masturbation, but adding a special sex toy for couples can make a great addition to having sex with a partner as well. Many couples' sex toys are specifically designed to be used and enjoyed by two or more people, while others have off-label benefits that can be used for both solo and couple's play.

"Using sex toys in the bedroom can enhance intimacy in several ways. First, just trying something new can make sex more fun, and increasing fun in the bedroom increases intimacy. Second, using a sex toy requires sexual communication—that is a conversation about using the toy together. This is important because sexual communication enhances both general and sexual intimacy," says Dr. Laurie Mintz, Ph.D., LELO Sexpert, and, Author of Becoming Cliterate & A Tired Woman’s Guide to Passionate Sex.

But incorporating sex toys and accessories into your bedroom routine with your partner isn't just about opening up communication either, of course. "We know that both penises and clitorises love vibration, and research shows that women who use vibrators have easier and more frequent orgasms, and certainly, orgasming with a partner is an intimate act," says Mintz.

In fact, sex toys for couples are one of the biggest trends in the market right now. "Overall, more acceptance of sex toys in general, which I think is related to the earlier stages of pandemic—a time we know that sales of sex toys skyrocketed. Additionally, I am seeing more acceptance of women not just using toys alone, but with partners," Dr. Mintz explains. As such, sales for handheld vibes and less bulky toys have recently begun to skyrocket. If you're looking to experiment with couples' sex toys with your partner but aren't sure where to begin, scroll through below to check out these sexpert and customer-approved toys.

LELO Tor The best-selling Tor toy is a vibrating cock ring, which can be used for solo play and for intercourse. "This is an amazing product and fits super well. The vibration levels and variations make me feel great but make my girlfriend feel even better. This is now an everyday item we can't live without. I HIGHLY suggest everyone try this ring if you are looking to spice things up," one reviewer says. Buy at LELO $ 140 Free Shipping Buy at Amazon $ 98 Free Shipping

We-Vibe Date Night App Controlled Couples Kit This comprehensive kit comes with everything you need for a fun night in with a partner, including a vibrating cock ring that pleasures both partners in missionary and beyond and the Slim Nova 2 rabbit vibrator with a posable shaft and clitoral stimulator. Both toys are compatible with the app and wireless remote for hands-free use. "I have always loved my original Nova, right from the very first time I used it I had the best-blended orgasms...but this new version is even better, more powerful and brought me to a screaming blended orgasm within minutes," says one Lovehoney reviewer. Buy at Lovehoney $ 200 Free Shipping

LELO Tiani Designed specifically for couples' use, this remote-controllable toy allows you to "come together." "This has been a godsend for my partner and I. Vibrators before always felt like a separate experience but this gives us the ability to share the experience. It has exceeded all of our expectations. Thank you!" says one LELO customer. Buy at LELO $ 150 Free Shipping Buy at Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping

LELO Lyla Another sex toy engineered for two people to enjoy, the Lyla is a bullet-style vibrating massager that can be controlled with a wireless remote. According to LELO, you can use this discreetly when you're out on a date or in the bedroom. "We have so much fun with it. It's our little secret. We take it when we go on date night to the bar or dinner. He likes to take it shopping so he can find me. Our secret we share brings us closer makes our bond strong," one LELO shopper said. Buy at LELO $ 160 Free Shipping Buy at Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping

Lovehoney Midnight Magic Couple's Sex Toy Kit Lovehoney's Midnight Magic kit has everything you need for a sexy night (morning or afternoon!) with a partner, including a bullet-style vibrator, butt plug, cock ring, blindfold, scented candle, and more. "This kit is great value for money and excellent for couples! Considering the Starlet 2 on its own is £69.99, you're pretty much getting the rest of the kit for free :) This kit has something for everyone, a Womanizer Starlet 2, a really powerful and compact bullet vibrator, butt plug, cock ring, sleep mask, vanilla-scented candle and love dice. Also loved the way the bullet fitted into the cock ring and butt plug," one Lovehoney reviewer recently wrote. Buy at Lovehoney $ 100 Free Shipping

