Bring On the Lohanaissance: Lindsay Lohan Signs a Two-Film Deal With Netflix

That Planet Fitness Super Bowl commercial was no fluke—the Lohanaissance is officially upon us.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it has forged a two-picture deal with onetime teenage drama queen Lindsay Lohan. That’s right, after years of minor roles and an ill-fated foray into reality TV, the early-aughts icon is finally returning to her film roots.

Lohan is already set to star in the streamer’s upcoming holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas later this year. In it, she plays a vapid, newly engaged heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia following a skiing accident over the holidays and is taken in by a lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) and his daughter while she recovers.

The new Netflix deal includes two additional Lohan-led original films, and comes after she previously worked with the streamer on the 2018 dark comedy series Sick Note. “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” Netflix Director of Independent Film Christina Rogers told Deadline. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

Between the ongoing surge of Y2K nostalgia and last year’s #FreeBritney movement that prompted a reckoning about the sexism endured by young female stars during the early 2000s, there could not be a more perfect time for a LiLo comeback.