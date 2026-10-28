TENSE SCENE Lindsey Graham’s Sister Cornered on His Sex Scandal A man was forcefully removed from a campaign event after asking Darline Graham about claims that her brother had sex with an underage escort. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Darline Graham remained mum as she was confronted about her late brother’s alleged involvement with male escorts, including one who says he was a minor at the time.

The South Carolina senator, 62, was at a “coffee and conversation” event in Greenville on Wednesday when she was confronted by Patrick Howley, an anti-Trump commentator who bills himself as a “citizen journalist exposing dark secrets.”

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A clip posted by Howley on X showed him getting blocked and eventually escorted out of the room after he pressed Graham on a bombshell documentary accusing her late brother of hiring male escorts, one of whom was only 17.

“Hey, uh, Darlene, quick question. Will you be honest about your brother and the alleged use of male escorts?” Howley began to ask Graham before getting blocked.

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“Will you, will you be honest about the male—” he tried to say before pivoting. “Somebody is blocking me.”

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The man who blocked Howley waved his hand in front of the camera and asked, “What are you doing?”

“I’m just asking a question,” Howley responded, at which point another man stepped forward.

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“OK, well, this is a private event,” the second person said, adding that he was going to refer Howley to someone else.

After Howley tried to go around the second man, he barked, “Don’t be trying to go around me. Do not try to go around me.”

“Was your brother a homosexual man?” Howley called out, triggering repeated declarations of “Get him out. Get out.”

“She refuses to answer the question about the abuse of young men,” Howley said as he headed for the door.

Darline Graham took over her late brother's Senate seat. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Graham’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The 4th District Republican Club and radio station News/Talk 98.9 WORD hosted the Wednesday event and later published a story about “an unruly attendee” who was kicked out in “a disruptive scene.”

Howley remained defiant in an X post after the incident, writing, “Darline should have just answered my questions about Lindsey’s gay escort accusers, one of whom was 17.”

A 33-minute documentary released last week by media production firm Swamp Watch Studios and progressive outlet The Young Turks featured interviews with male sex workers who said they were hired by Lindsey.

In the documentary, Kelvin details the sexual encounter he had with Graham at 17. Youtube/Swamp Watch /Youtube

A man who identified himself as Kelvin said he was only 17 when he met Lindsey in 2001. He recalled Lindsey asking him, “You’re under the age of 18. You’re 17, aren’t you?”

Kelvin said Graham then made him state verbally that he was 18 years old, implying he was being recorded.

Lindsey Graham died at age 71 in July. Aaron Bernstein/REUTERS

“I was like, ‘Wait, I don’t want to be filmed,’” he recalled. “He’s like, ‘We’re not, I’m not filming you’—I just want to get this, I just need to get this proof.”

Before he died at age 71 in July, Lindsey spent three decades staunchly opposing same-sex marriage and workplace protections and open military service for gay people. His sister Darline has since taken over his Senate seat to carry on his crusade against the gay community.

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