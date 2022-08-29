Fashion

Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Taylor Swift Rock the VMAs Red Carpet

On the VMAs red carpet, Lizzo looked beautifully wrapped up in Gaultier, Taylor Swift sparkled in de la Renta, and Lil Nas X, in Harris Reed, showed his cool mastery of dress-up.

Elizabeth Hunt Brockway

Editorial Visual Director

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

The first, and who knows maybe only, moment of profundity at MTV’s Video Music Awards came in what looked like a hastily glammed up parking lot of the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

    “Award shows are so dystopian,” said the young music star Conan Grey, which may be true, but all the people who wanted to be there, or who were contractually obliged to, showed up in designer clothing (sometimes that not much of it), arranged by their stylists, ready to do their management's bidding and sell themselves.

    So, on the red carpet at least, it was dystopian business as usual.

    Lizzo

    Lizzo in swathes of luxuriant Jean Paul Gaultier Couture.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Lil Nas X

    Lil Nas X effortlessly hot and glamorous and having a ball... in Harris Reed.

    Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift in completely cool, sparkly, fantabulous Oscar de la Renta.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Ashley Graham

    Ashley Graham chic in black.

    Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty

    Dylan O'Brien

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Kerri Colby

    Kerri Colby sirens to the max.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Lili Reinhart

    Lili Reinhart in chic black Fendi.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Anitta

    Anitta in stunning Schiaparelli Couture. We advise no sudden movements.

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Bebe Rexha

    Bebe Rexha in stunning gown.

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Conan Gray

    Conan Gray in Harris Reed, who dressed him and Lil Nas X in great red carpet looks.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Gettyd

    Prince Derek Doll

    Prince Derek Doll stunning, and wins shoulder detail of the night.

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Red Hot Chili Peppers

    Red Hot Chili Peppers show excellent red carpet artistry. Adore them.

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Justina Valentine

    We heart Justina Valentine's heart-focused get-up.

    Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty

    Sabrina Carpeenter

    Sabrina Carpenter in Moschino.

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Avril Lavigne

    Avril Lavigne, in Versace, shows that Sk8er Boi what he's been missing all these years.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    JID

    JID in the best wide leg pants at the VMAs, care of Saint Laurent.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Dove Cameron

    Dove Cameron in Paco Rabanne, with attitude-busting choker.

    Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty

    Snoop Dogg

    Snoop Dogg shines on, but where's Martha?

    Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty

    Melissa Gorga

    Oh, look Melissa Gorga. When in New Jersey etc. But where is Joe? Where is Teresa? Where is Kim D? Please say this means Danielle Staub and Lori Michaels are gonna sing "Real Close."

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Colton Haynes

    Colton Haynes has limes if you need them.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Bob The Drag Queen

    Bob the Drag Queen is sheer elegance.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Billy Eichner

    Billy Eichner shows the meeting of pec deck and a lifelong love of "Chicago."

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Tate McRae

    Tate McRae made her MTV VMA debut as red carpet host.

    ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP/Getty

    Chloe Fineman

    Chloe Fineman in the world's best silver duvet.

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Toosii

    Toosii in the best green ever, and also in a mask squarely aimed at the world's chicest bank robbers.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Jack Harlow

    Jack Harlow in Hermès.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty

    Betty Who

    Betty Who in the slick suit of the night.

    Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty

    Dometi Pongo

    Dometi Pongo in a gorgeous, double-breasted powder blue suit.

    Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty