HAIR TODAY Bizarre Presidential Relic Fetches $4K at Auction More than two centuries after his death, the Founding Father is still making headlines—one strand at a time. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images # 1

A framed lock of George Washington’s hair fetched a relatively modest $4,000 at auction Saturday—more than two centuries after the Founding Father’s death. The unusual presidential keepsake was sold by South Carolina-based Richmond Auctions and came from the collection of John K. Lattimer, a descendant of John Gadsby, the hotelier who hosted Washington’s final two birthday celebrations in 1798 and 1799. Gadsby also reportedly entertained America’s first president for dinner shortly before his death at Mount Vernon in December 1799. According to the auction house, the lock of hair came with documentation tracing its history through the Gadsby family. A 1928 affidavit from one of Gadsby’s descendants described how the framed hair had once hung beneath a portrait of Washington in their family home. Gadsby operated several prominent hotels and taverns, including Alexandria’s City Hotel and Tavern, before moving his business to Washington, D.C. Whether $4,000 was a bargain is a matter of splitting hairs.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options