YOINK MAGA Loser Makes Desperate Plea to Hobble Dem Who Beat Him After 11 years of enjoying special powers, he now thinks they should be transferred. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

A sore MAGA loser is plotting to strip the Democrat who beat him of the power he has wielded for more than a decade.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was defeated by Democrat Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin in last week’s midterms and is now looking for ways to turn the office he has held since 2015 into a husk of its former self.

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As the president of the state Senate, the lieutenant governorship in Texas is arguably the most powerful in the country. During his 11-year tenure, Patrick worked closely with the governor on legislative priorities, set the budget, and appointed chairs and committees.

Vikki Goodwin defeated Dan Patrick. Austin American-Statesman/Hearst/via Getty Images

Speaking on The Mark Davis Show on Monday, he said he wants those days to end and urged senators to transfer the office’s powers to the majority leader.

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“I think the Senate should do that,” he said. “Had I won, which I thought I was going to win… I was going to begin to change those rules…”

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He lost by 6 points.

Patrick was washed away by the blue wave that swept the nation, along with every statewide seat in Texas that was up for grabs. Democrats flipped the state House, but the GOP held onto a majority in the Senate. Democrat Gina Hinojosa also defeated incumbent Greg Abbott in the gubernatorial race.

Patrick is on his way out. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

“If you lose the statewide offices and you still have the majority in the Senate, which we do… you shouldn’t give up your majority because the governor lost or the lieutenant governor lost or the attorney general lost,” Patrick told Davis. “You’re still the majority.”

“I support the Republicans standing up for their voters,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, he added: “If we don’t live in the reality of what happened, then we cannot fix the future.”

Patrick is a Trump ally. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Speaking to MS Now, Goodwin said that she was eager to work with state Republicans but warned that if they stripped her of her powers, they did so “at their peril because we will have elections again in 2028.”

The Washington Post reported that her team had already reached out to Republican state lawmakers to discuss how they could work together, saying in a statement that she “believes that Texas is best served by a deliberative, collaborative body.”

Ken Paxton got crushed in the U.S. Senate race. Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

Patrick has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, who previously called him an “incredible friend” and, in a Truth Social post last year, praised him during a redistricting fight.

“Dan’s leadership was pivotal in the passage of the new, fair, and much improved, congressional Map, that will give the wonderful people of Texas the tremendous opportunity to elect 5 new MAGA Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections—A HUGE VICTORY for our America First Agenda,” Trump wrote.

Patrick also led the acquittal of Donald Trump ally, Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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In 2023, the Texas House, then controlled by the GOP, impeached him on 20 counts of corruption. Patrick presided over the impeachment trial, where Paxton was acquitted.

Democrat James Talarico defeated Paxton in the U.S. Senate race last week.

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa swept Texas. James Talarico via X/James Talarico via X via REUTERS

“Look, we knew Paxton was fighting an uphill battle; we knew that,” Patrick told Davis after the midterms. “We thought enough votes would come back for Abbott, myself and down-ballot. Well, Mark, we lost everything.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the offices of Goodwin and Patrick for comment.

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