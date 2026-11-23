The ad is part of Priorities USA’s $30 million campaign to discredit Republicans.

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Vice President JD Vance has been humiliated in a Thanksgiving-themed campaign ad.

Priorities USA, a super PAC founded by former Barack Obama aides, has launched a video that nails Vance and his boss, President Donald Trump, for their “lies” about high costs.

“Prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time,” Vance, whose face is superimposed onto an uncooked turkey, says in the one-minute spot, set to air on digital and streaming platforms in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

Trump was depicted as a talking butternut squash. Priorities USA

“That turkey’s a liar!” the startled protagonist, a mother shocked by soaring Thanksgiving essentials prices, barks back at the talking bird.

“Give us another chance…” Vance pleads on behalf of the GOP as he is chucked into the oven.

“Republican talk is cheap, Turkey isn’t,” a voiceover declares as the protagonist says, “Dig in, we’ve got two more years.”

Marco Rubio, in potato form. Priorities USA

Trump, who has called the affordability crisis a “hoax” and a “con job” cooked up by his political opponents, features on a butternut squash.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also features on a potato, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has his face put on a sweet potato.

The ad comes as part of Priorities USA’s $30 million strategy “to define potential 2028 GOP primary candidates,” according to Politico’s Playbook.

Vance and Rubio are seen as potential contenders for the top of the GOP’s 2028 ticket. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Vance and Rubio, as well as outsider DeSantis, are all reported to be weighing their options for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that an average Thanksgiving meal for 10 will cost $58.63, up 6 percent from last year—marking the first price increase since the 2022 peak of $64.05.

Elevated diesel costs have driven up processing and shipping expenses for staples like milk, dinner rolls, potatoes, frozen peas, and cranberries. Meanwhile, turkey prices have surged due to strong consumer demand for protein alongside the poultry industry’s ongoing recovery from bird flu.