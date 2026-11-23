Even if he lets someone else do the actual praying for him.

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Donald Trump wants you to know that he’s totally shameless about his devotion to God.

The 80-year-old president posted a video just after midnight on Monday of himself allowing a supporter to pray for him at a diner in Des Moines, Iowa.

He then shared another user’s comment on the post, which read: “A President who isn’t ashamed to pray,” paired with a praying hands emoji.

Trump has at times struggled with the finer points of scripture. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The clip comes from a pit stop in the state during the president’s cross-country campaign blitz ahead of the midterms, when his party lost control of both the House and Senate.

The supporter asked Trump if he could “pray for you real quick” at the Machine Shed restaurant, according to Fox News. “Absolutely!” the president replied. “Come on, let’s go.”

The president has made at least $1.7 million hawking his own line of bibles. Screenshot

Trump was not particularly vocal about his faith prior to running for office and has, at times, struggled with the finer points of spiritual doctrine.

The former reality TV star admitted in a 2004 interview with Playboy that he prayed “probably not as much as I used to” and described his second wife, Marla Maples, as “a little bit too spiritual for me.”

He's also not shied away from comparing himself to the Messiah. Donald Trump/Truth Social

He told the same magazine 17 years earlier that Jesus Christ and Mother Teresa had “far greater egos than you will ever understand.”

His grasp of scripture came under scrutiny during his first campaign in 2015, when reporters challenged him to name a favorite biblical verse after he declared that the Bible was his all-time favorite read.

“The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics,” he said, adding that he likes the Old and New Testaments “probably equal.”

Trump also used his second campaign to hawk $59.99 copies of country singer Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the USA Bible, which bundled scripture with patriotic documents including the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

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Those books were later revealed to have been manufactured in China, with an estimated import value of less than $3 each, according to the Associated Press.

But the president appears to have become increasingly concerned about his prospects in the afterlife after assuming office for the second time.

He declared during his second inauguration that he was “saved by God to make America great again” after surviving an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He also suggested last August that ending Russia’s war in Ukraine might improve his chances of entering heaven, even as he angsted that he was “really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

The president appeared considerably less optimistic by that October, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that “I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in Heaven.”

Trump famously held a Bible upside-down during a photo opp outside a D.C. church in 2020. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

And he added in an extraordinary 60 Minutes interview earlier this month that he might struggle to meet one of Christianity’s most fundamental demands—forgiving his enemies.

The president flatly refused during that sitdown to find it in his heart to forgive his political foes, even if his eternal salvation depended on it.

“I probably cannot do that, no,” he said. “Because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.