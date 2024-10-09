Thousands of “God Bless the USA” Bibles that Donald Trump has been hawking while seeking a return to the White House were printed in China, according to a report.

Records show a printing company in the eastern city of Hangzhou shipped almost 120,000 of the books to the U.S. in February and March this year, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. News about the books—which Trump has promoted in partnership with country singer Lee Greenwood—comes after the Republican nominee has called for higher tariffs on Chinese imports, accusing the country of stealing American jobs.

Databases using customs data tracking imports and exports show that the three shipments of Bibles had a total estimated value of $342,000—less than $3 per book—according to the AP. But the Trump-endorsed Bibles are then sold online for at least $59.99, meaning the Chinese-printed books could rake in up to $7 million in sales revenue.

One version of the book commemorating the assassination attempt on the former president at a rally in Pennsylvania has its cover embossed with Trump’s name and the words “The Day God Intervened / July 13, 2024” above the words “Holy Bible” on its cover. Another version signed by Trump is available to buy for $1,000.

Some Christians objected to the Bible as blasphemous for including copies of the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, and Pledge of Allegiance. They also include a handwritten version of the chorus of Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA,” which Trump plays at his rallies.

“You have to have it for your heart, for your soul,” Trump said in a Truth Social video promoting the Bibles in March, adding: “Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back and we have to bring them back fast. I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have—that’s why our country’s going haywire, we’ve lost religion in our country.”

Trump, who was convicted two months later on felony charges over a hush money payment made to a porn star, has promoted a whole host of for-profit products over the course of his 2024 presidential campaign. In addition to NFTs, coins, picture books, and shoes, he last month launched a line of watches—one of which costs $100,000.

The website selling the Bibles states that it is “not political” or “affiliated with any political campaign,” explaining that Trump’s name and likeness have been used under a paid license from CIC Ventures. Trump reported owning the company in his most recent financial disclosure, according to the AP, with the disclosure saying CIC earned $300,0000 in royalties from Bible sales. It’s not clear what period the figure covers or how much Trump made since the disclosure’s release in August.