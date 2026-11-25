Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Postponed
Inclement weather posed a danger to the balloons.
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The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade has been rescheduled at the last minute as New York braces for a massive storm.
In the first postponement ever for the iconic holiday parade, it’s been moved from Thursday to Saturday in light of expected high winds in the area that could pose a threat to the balloons.
“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s said Wednesday. “Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday.”
The parade is now set to begin at 8:30 a.m. EST Saturday.
This marks the first postponement of the parade in its 100-year history. It was canceled three straight years during World War II, since supplies for the balloons were needed for the war effort, NBC News noted.
The East Coast storm has prompted New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill to declare a state of emergency. The National Weather Service has warned of major flooding potential along the Atlantic coast, as well as winds of up to 60 miles an hour in New York City and Long Island.
New York City safety rules prohibit flying the parade balloons when wind gusts exceed 34 miles an hour.
In 1971, wind grounded ten giant character balloons, but the parade was still held.
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