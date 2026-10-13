NO SHOW MAGA Billionaire Humiliated After Ditching Debate Trump-aligned billionaire Rick Jackson forced an opponent to debate an empty podium.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson was left humiliated after dodging a high-profile debate, leaving his opponent to roast an empty podium.

The MAGA-aligned billionaire, who is running for governor in Georgia, snubbed the event alongside Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms and took full advantage of the bizarre optics.

On stage, she addressed her absent Republican opponent, speaking towards the vacant podium. “Rick Jackson also asserted that you should have to prove that you have been raped in order to access an abortion. If he were here, I would ask, how do you prove that you have been raped in order to get an abortion?”

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Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms debates an empty podium. PBS

“He’s not here because he’s on his private jet flying around the state rather than having to answer to the people of Georgia about this irresponsible position.”

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For more than three decades, the Atlanta Press Club has hosted political debates for the state’s highest offices.

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But when general election season rolled around, Jackson declined to participate against Bottoms, marking the first time in 32 years the press club will not host a governor’s debate with both candidates.

The candidate’s no-show represents a habit. Jackson participated in the first round of debates in April for the Republican governor primary race, standing among seven other candidates as they fielded questions from a panel of reporters.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

But when it came time to face Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in a runoff debate, Jackson declined, leaving Jones to appear across from an empty podium.

Attempts to explain away the debate dodging read like an excuse. “Rick is running to fight for everyday Georgians — not the media, not the political class, and not the special interests,” campaign spokesman Garrison Douglas claimed in a statement in September.

“This format allows voters to ask their own questions, hear direct answers, and decide for themselves who they trust to move Georgia forward.”

Lauri Strauss, executive producer of the debate series, confirmed that the Jackson campaign had formally declined the invitation. Bottoms, meanwhile, agreed to six debates during the general election season.

Keisha Lance Bottoms. Alyssa Pointer/REUTERS

Jackson, a former healthcare executive who refers to himself as “Action” Jackson and once boasted on stage with President Donald Trump, “I’m going to be this man’s favorite governor,” has quietly begun backing away from his patron.

Earlier this month, the MAGA billionaire became the latest Republican candidate to scrub Trump’s name from his campaign website as the Georgia race intensifies.

Where Jackson’s website previously promised that he would “work with President Trump to protect his state from the consequences of Washington’s failures,” the pledge has been quietly edited to state he will “protect Georgians from the consequences of Washington’s failures.”

Jackson’s campaign has been contacted for comment.

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