WAR OF WORDS MAGA Civil War Explodes as Trump Goons’ Texts Leak A former top MAHA official accused Trump advisers of running a corrupt operation inside the White House. Brian Snyder/File Photo-Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Wild texts have emerged showing two feuding MAGA figures exchanging threats amid a very public fallout over who is to blame for the GOP’s midterm massacre.

In one corner is Calley Means, a former senior adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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Means has gone on a scorched-earth media run, accusing President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and other White House advisers of stalling popular Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) policies while bowing to corporate interests.

In the other corner is James Blair, who worked under Wiles as a White House deputy chief of staff before leaving the role to oversee the GOP’s midterm strategy.

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During interviews on The Joe Rogan Experience and CBS News, Means accused Blair of being a top advocate for the fruit-flavored vape industry, in defiance of the MAHA movement. Means also claimed to Rogan that Wiles told him she needed “money from sugar people to win the midterms.”

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The fallout over Means’ comments erupted over the weekend, with Blair lashing out and denying that he considered approving fruit-flavored vapes a core midterm issue or that he had worked as a middleman to accelerate FDA responses to applications from the nicotine industry.

Susie Wiles left her White House role following the GOP’s disastrous midterm results. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Means also posted on X on Sunday that he “may pursue legal action” against Wiles and Blair in a bid to force them to hand over any communications concerning their alleged lobbying efforts.

Texts leaked to The Wall Street Journal reveal that Means and Blair were exchanging threats before the feud exploded publicly over Means’ claims that Trump’s advisers cost the GOP the midterms by working against the populist MAHA movement.

“If you are gonna try to knife me, I’m happy to return the favor,” Blair told Means.

“You just dragged me in a very public forum with scurrilous half baked accusations and you know what you were doing,” Blair added.

In response, Means wrote: “If I said something factually inaccurate about you, please let me know.”

“I’m not sure if you’ve been through a defamation lawsuit, but I have,” Blair fired back. “And I know how it works well.

“You have actual malice and I can prove harm.”

In a statement to the Journal, Blair confirmed he was considering suing Means.

“The implication of corruption towards me and all the others referenced by Calley is scurrilous, false, and defamatory,” Blair said. “He’s just a failed political operative and wedding dress salesman.”

Calley Means claims James Blair and Susie Wiles stymied the MAHA movement’s momentum, leading to last week’s midterm wipeout. Daniel Torok/The White House via Reuters

Speaking to CBS News on Sunday, Means accused Wiles and Blair of being among the top Trump advisers who worked “underneath” the president’s nose to lobby on behalf of industries involved in vaping, ultra-processed food, and pesticides.

“Doing their bidding with an excuse that we need their money for the midterms and really need to actually go against what voters said, but need their money explicitly,” Means said.

“I think a lot of this happened without Trump’s full knowledge. I don’t think President Trump fully knew that some of these advisers were taking money from the industries we ran on fighting against.”

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Speaking to Rogan, Means also suggested that getting fruit-flavored vapes approved was the top issue for the White House at HHS.

“It was the single most prioritized issue at HHS among any health issue for James Blair, who really has a stranglehold on policy,” Means said. “Policy has to go through him. So, like, I’m talking like Medicare, you know, health access, food, you know, anything at HHS. This was the top issue for the White House, and the issue was to get a better pathway for fruit-flavored vapes.”

In a statement, Blair denied that he had sought to get HHS to find a pathway to approve fruit-flavored vapes or had promoted the cause on behalf of any corporate interest.

“I was tasked with driving FDA to make its process for approving or denying nicotine delivery device applications work the way current federal law dictates it works, which is that applicants get a yes or no answer on approval in six months,” Blair said.

“Calley is intentionally misrepresenting my role and my responsibility because he opposes the issue entirely. Even though the president himself has made his position on smoking and smoking alternatives known very publicly and has provided clear direction. Calley just doesn’t like it.”

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster previously told the Daily Beast. “After years of being on the political sidelines, the MAHA coalition has found a champion in President Trump, who has made incredible strides to Make America Healthy Again.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, Calley Means, and James Blair’s office for comment.

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