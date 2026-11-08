'REAL CORRUPTION' Wiles Faces New Heat After Ex-Aide Spills on Joe Rogan The new House Oversight Committee chair is digging into claims of lobbying schemes involving Susie Wiles.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia has vowed to tackle allegations of corruption involving former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The upcoming House Oversight Committee chairman appeared on State of the Union Sunday alongside Todd Blanche, and made it clear that the attorney general couldn’t sweep lobbying claims under the rug.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re actually—we’re looking at this very case,” Garcia, 48, said of the sobering allegations from Calley Means, a former senior adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who accused Wiles of stalling certain health initiatives to appease lobbyists.

Former HHS advisor Calley Means accused Susie Wiles of blocking healthcare initiatives in favor of financial interests. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“The fact that the attorney general just dismissed it as some, you know, ‘some person’ that was in the administration and that shouldn’t be investigated is exactly why Todd Blanche shouldn’t be the attorney general,” Garcia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democrat clarified: “I mean, there is real corruption that people are reporting. This report with Susie Wiles, the fact that political donations could have had an impact here is serious and should be investigated.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“So whether it’s Oversight, Judiciary or other committees in Congress, this is exactly the type of allegation that we in Congress should be investigating.”

Garcia stated that he was already looking into the claims, and would push congressional bodies toward a full investigation. CNN

Just prior to Garcia revealing that the claims against Wiles were already in the early stages of official investigation, Trump’s former personal lawyer Blanche frantically batted the topic away.

Asked whether he’d “look into” it, the attorney general mockingly suggested that Means’ allegations were unworthy of note due to having been unveiled on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Something that someone says on a podcast? No, I do not listen to that. Absolutely not,” he said.

“Susie Wiles did an extraordinary job. Not only as chief of staff, but as a leader in working with President Trump for the past several years.”

Blanche followed his praise of Wiles with the smear: “And the fact that a disgruntled former administration official comes out and says something against—whether it’s chief of staff, Wiles, or somebody else—that cannot be something that causes me to react in any way.”

Trump's DOJ head Todd Blanche stood on the other side of the fence, saying he does 'not listen' to public allegations of lobbying. CNN

Asked about the idea of potential corruption or mixed allegiances from Wiles, a red-faced and rambling Blanche eventually stated: “I could not disagree with that more.”

Means blamed entrenched governmental corruption for his decision to resign from Health and Human Services in October.

Means specifically named Wiles, accusing her of blocking multiple healthcare initiatives in favor of courting private political donors. He described “unrelenting lobbying” in the “Susie world,” with particular “high priority” status for those who made a financial connection with Wiles’ 42-year-old daughter Katie.

Wiles has yet to publicly comment on Means’ claims. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register