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Karoline Leavitt Plays Blame Game After MAGA Bloodbath

The former press secretary offered up some familiar talking points on Fox News.

By Sarah-Jane Collins

Karoline Leavitt appeared on Fox News to provide her assessment of the Republican Party’s crushing defeat in the midterms.

Her culprit: the Biden administration.

Appearing on My View with Lara Trump on Saturday night, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Leavitt, 29, wasted no time in laying the blame for the Republican wipeout on a Democrat who has been out of office for two years.

“I think the number one issue for voters was affordability, prices and inflation. And the president was tackling an inflation crisis from the previous administration, the Biden administration, Democrat controlled, don’t forget,” Leavitt told Lara Trump.

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov, a new AI-powered government website, at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“We had record high inflation, 9 percent inflation, President Trump came in—it’s down at 3 percent.

Leavitt’s attempt to blame the Democrats for voters turning to the Democrats was already familiar to Lara Trump, who used a similar line on Fox News earlier in the week.

Lara, 44, is married to Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr. She told Fox and Friends on Thursday that Americans had been too impatient and hadn’t given the Republican-controlled House, Senate, and White House enough time to fix America’s problems.

“The way this president has set things up will not take effect immediately,” she said. “It takes a long time to rebuild from the Biden years, from the destruction the Democrats themselves caused to this country.”

Inflation under former President Joe Biden peaked at 9.1 percent in late 2022, when the global economy was still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

jill biden joe biden

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in 2024.

Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

By the time Trump took office in January 2025, it was down to 3 percent, lower than it is now.

The Democrats also did not control the Senate outright, but did have the majority in the House.

In the 2022 midterms, the Republican Party gained control of the House, but with the help of independents, the Democrats maintained effective control of the Senate.

Leavitt advised her party to “stay focused on the economy, on the price of living, because we know it is our policies at the end of the day that will make the country more affordable.”

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida, US, Nov. 6, 2026.

Eric Lee/REUTERS

Her comments about affordability clash with those of her former boss, who denied it was an issue—even calling it a “con job” by the Democrats.

On the campaign trail, Trump, 80, barely mentioned the cost of living crisis that brought the Republican Party to its knees on Tuesday.

Asked by Lara Trump about who should fill her shoes as press secretary, Leavitt didn’t mention UFC boss Dana White, whom Trump has announced—perhaps jokingly—as his preferred pick.

Rather, she said, “There’s a lot of qualified people who want the job and have been calling him and calling me.”

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Sarah-Jane Collins
Sarah-Jane CollinsReporter

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