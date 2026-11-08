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MAGA Civil War Heats Up With Susie Wiles Demand

Former Trump staffers are turning on each other.

Susie Wiles looking at her phone

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

By Laura Esposito

A Trump administration defector is making ominous legal threats against Donald Trump’s recently ousted White House chief of staff.

Calley Means, a close ally of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said Sunday that he was acting “in light of suggestions” that Wiles and her ally James Blair may pursue legal action against him over his allegations that Wiles blocked parts of Kennedy’s health agenda to appease industry lobbyists and protect midterm fundraising.

Presidential Personnel Office Director Sergio Gor seated with President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on March 25, 2025.

Presidential Personnel Office Director Sergio Gor seated with President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on March 25, 2025.

Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

In a lengthy post on X, he called on Wiles, two lobbying firms, and others to preserve communications that could shed light on whether industry money influenced White House policy.

“This preservation request includes emails, text messages, Signal, WhatsApp, encrypted or disappearing messages, attachments, drafts, and relevant electronically stored records,” Means wrote. “I welcome a full and transparent examination of the facts.”

The dispute stems from an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where Means alleged that Wiles blocked parts of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again agenda, including efforts to improve children’s diets, to keep sugar-industry money flowing.

“Susie said to me many times: ‘We need money for the midterms, Calley. We need money for the midterms,’” Means told Joe Rogan during an interview that garnered more than a million views within two days.

He described “unrelenting lobbying” in the “Susie world,” with particular “high priority” status for those who made a financial connection to Wiles’ 42-year-old daughter Katie.

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Means doubled down in an interview with Face the Nation on Sunday, saying that Wiles “catered to special interests against the will of the voters.” “I don’t think President Trump fully knew that some of these advisors were taking money from the industries we ran on fighting against at the time they’re giving explicit policy advice,” he said.

The White House did not respond to questions from the Daily Beast regarding the claims.

Wiles, who was ousted and replaced by Stephen Miller on Friday, has yet to comment publicly on the allegations.

X

Means took aim at Wiles in a lengthy X post.

Screenshot/X/X

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It's not common to make such requests publicly.

Screenshot/X/X

X

Wiles' has not yet replied.

Screenshot/X/X

Means isn’t the only one seeking answers about the allegations. Earlier Sunday, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia said he would take up the claims against Wiles as the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

“We’re actually—we’re looking at this very case,” Garcia, 48, said. “The Democrat clarified: “I mean, there is real corruption that people are reporting. This report with Susie Wiles, the fact that political donations could have had an impact here is serious and should be investigated.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Todd Blanche scoffed at the prospect of investigating the allegations. Asked whether he would “look into” them, the attorney general mockingly suggested that Means’ claims were unworthy of attention because they had been made on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Something that someone says on a podcast? No, I do not listen to that. Absolutely not,” he said.

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Laura Esposito
Laura EspositoBreaking News Reporter

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