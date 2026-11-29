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One brave MAGA dissenter is defending the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

George Santos, the disgraced former Republican congressman, came to the annual parade’s defense after a campy performance of “The Time Warp”—complete with corsets, fishnets, and other theatrical getups—outraged some right-wing commentators who clearly weren’t fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“The Macys Thanksgiving parade was spectacular! If you don’t like theater then don’t watch it!” Santos, 38, wrote in an X post on Saturday.

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“Broadway is part of the heartbeat of NYC and all the dumb takes I’ve witnessed today have left me speechless…They did a great job performing in the cold and bringing back old school classics…Long live the Rocky Horror show!" he said, adding: “If republicans continue to be this sensitive they will lose and end up in the minority forever!”

Hours later, the New Yorker, who served time in prison for federal wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, took aim at Republicans in another post.

“Republicans lack culture and diversity, the whining over the Macys Thanksgiving parade was clear as day on that. Get with the times or go extinct!” he wrote.

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Santos’ frustration at his fellow Republicans came after a frenzy of negative posts about the parade, which finally made its way through New York City on Saturday after severe winds forced organizers to postpone the event for the first time in its 100-year history.

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“We’ve truly fallen as a nation,” MAGA influencer Jack wrote on X. “Can’t even take your kids to the Thanksgiving Day parade anymore. The Left has ruined literally everything good.”

Fellow MAGA loyalist Matt Van Swol wrote, “I turned on the ‘family friendly’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade just to see how things were going… Seriously, what kind of a DISGUSTING display is this?!!!”

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Before the parade’s performance sparked outrage, other Trump supporters were beside themselves over its postponement, attempting to blame Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“He didn’t cancel the Thanksgiving Day parade because of the rain, he cancelled the Thanksgiving Day parade because he hates America,” Dave Rubin, a conservative political commentator, wrote in an X post on Thursday. Rubin, of course, failed to note that the parade had not been canceled, but rescheduled to Saturday.

Santos, for his part, broke with the president’s base—even as he owes his freedom to a president who commuted his 87-month prison sentence.

Trump announced Santos’ release from prison in a Truth Social post in October 2025. “George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” he wrote.

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”