By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Donald Trump’s supporters are furious over the decision to postpone the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade amid a massive storm.

MAGA influencers across the country, many of whom are not New York City residents, are trying to pin the first postponement of the parade in a hundred years not on inclement weather, but on Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“He didn’t cancel the Thanksgiving Day parade because of the rain, he cancelled the Thanksgiving Day parade because he hates America,” Dave Rubin, a conservative political commentator, wrote in an X post on Thursday.

The right wing took aim at New York's mayor for the hazardous weather. Screenshot/X/X

Rubin failed to note that the parade was not canceled, but moved to Saturday at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Failed Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt went even further, releasing a wild video where he slammed “vile commie mayor” Mamdani for attacking American history by postponing the parade—despite the decision to postpone being made by city officials and parade organizers.

“Erasing history is how you demoralize people, how you unmoor them and detach them from their society, so you can’t take it from them and rewrite it in your image,” Pratt raged about the mayor, whose approval rating sits at 69 percent among New York City voters, according to a recent survey.

“If the communist wishes to take your home; he must first destroy your memory of it, so he can erase your attachment to it and demoralize you,” Pratt, a reality television star, continued.

“The communist destroys your history so he can take your home and rebuild it in his image.

Pratt of California addressed the internet regarding the New York parade. Screenshot//X

“That’s why it’s your patriotic duty to celebrate today unashamed. It’s okay to love America.”

Stephen L. Miller, another far-right commentator, wrote on X that Mamdani “did not postpone this because of weather, and everyone knows it. It’s the same reason why he accidentally sat behind George Washington’s desk on 4th July.”

Mamdani marked America’s 250th in July with remarks made from behind a desk that once belonged to George Washington. At the time, some online critics scrutinized the mayor for sitting on what they said was the wrong side of the desk. It’s not clear what the connection is to the Thanksgiving parade.

Play Video

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in the New York City area as a storm ripped through the East Coast, causing power outages from North Carolina to New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

And while MAGA seeks to blame Mamdani, Trump may not be inclined to do so. The president, 80, has made no secret of his affection for Mamdani, telling reporters last week he wouldn’t criticize his hometown city because of his relationship with New York’s progressive mayor.